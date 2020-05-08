TRAGIC ACCIDENT: Bergen Man, 68, Electrocuted By Wire Downed By Storm

A River Vale man was electrocuted Wednesday when he accidentally touched a live wire downed by Tropical Storm Isaias, responders said.

The 68-year-old victim was clearing branches and other debris from his front yard on Demarest Avenue at the Hillsdale border when he inadvertently walked into the wire around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, they said.

Police found him unresponsive and not breathing.

He was pronounced dead at the scene soon after.

Notified were the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.