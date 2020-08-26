PHOTOS: MINI Ends Up On Top Of Parked Car In Crash With Pickup, Sedan In Westwood Crash

No serious injuries were immediately reported in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Westwood.

Firefighters had to extricate the driver of a sedan involved in the crash with a pickup truck and a MINI Cooper that plowed through a fence and a row of hedges and landed on a parked car on Old Hook Road near Emerson Road around 1:45 p.m.

Borough police temporarily closed the road for an investigation and clearing of the wreckage.

The MINI ended up on top of a parked car. Aidan Flannery for DAILY VOICE

