Pascack Valley Daily Voice serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake
Pascack Valley Daily Voice serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake

PHOTOS: MINI Ends Up On Top Of Parked Car In Crash With Pickup, Sedan In Westwood Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Old Hook Road near Emerson Road in Westwood.
Old Hook Road near Emerson Road in Westwood. Photo Credit: Aidan Flannery for DAILY VOICE

No serious injuries were immediately reported in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Westwood.

Firefighters had to extricate the driver of a sedan involved in the crash with a pickup truck and a MINI Cooper that plowed through a fence and a row of hedges and landed on a parked car on Old Hook Road near Emerson Road around 1:45 p.m.

Borough police temporarily closed the road for an investigation and clearing of the wreckage.

The MINI ended up on top of a parked car.

Aidan Flannery for DAILY VOICE

Serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake

