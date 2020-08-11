Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Pascack Valley Daily Voice serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake
Park Ridge Philanthropist Accused Of Raping Incapacitated Woman

Cecilia Levine
Larry Rosner
Larry Rosner Photo Credit: Bergen County Prosecutor's Office

A Park Ridge man was accused of raping a woman at his apartment, authorities said Tuesday.

The woman called 9-1-1 from outside Larry Rosner's South Maple Avenue apartment and said he had sexually assaulted her while she was incapacitated Aug. 6, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Responding police found the woman standing outside of the apartment, 55-year-old Rosner still inside.

Rosner was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual contact.

He was being held at the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Rosner's LinkedIn profile says he is a philanthropist, writer and owner of a company called Nature's Dream in California.

