Paramus Driver OK In Washington Township Rollover

An apparently distracted driver escaped without serious injury when she rolled her car Tuesday morning in Washington Township, authorities said.

The 19-year-old Paramus woman crashed the Honda Civic in the 600 block of Mariann Place, Capt. John Calamari said.

A flatbed tow truck righted the vehicle and removed it.

Washington Township police, firefighters and EMS responded to the crash just after 9 a.m.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

