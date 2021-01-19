Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Pascack Valley Daily Voice serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake
Return to your home site

Menu

Pascack Valley Daily Voice serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake

Nearby Towns

  • Northern Highlands
    serves Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Midland Park, Saddle River, Upper Saddle River & Waldwick
  • Northern Valley
    serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
  • Paramus
    serves Oradell, Paramus & River Edge
Breaking News: Rochelle Park PD: Out-Of-State Duo Stopped On Route 17 With 6 Pounds Of Pot, $19,000 Cash, More
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Paramus Driver OK In Washington Township Rollover

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
600 block, Mariann Place, Washington Township Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE
Washington Township police, firefighters and EMS responded. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

An apparently distracted driver escaped without serious injury when she rolled her car Tuesday morning in Washington Township, authorities said.

The 19-year-old Paramus woman crashed the Honda Civic in the 600 block of Mariann Place, Capt. John Calamari said.

A flatbed tow truck righted the vehicle and removed it.

Washington Township police, firefighters and EMS responded to the crash just after 9 a.m.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Pascack Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.