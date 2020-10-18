Man, 53, Struck, Killed By Freight Train In Harrington Park

A man was struck and killed by a freight train late Sunday afternoon in Harrington Park.

The 53-year-old victim was struck 100 or so yards from the LaRoche Avenue crossing shortly after 4 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene soon after, responders said.

“CSX appreciates the swift response by local emergency personnel and extends its thoughts to those impacted by this tragic event," the company wrote. "We remind the public that any activity on or near a rail line can be dangerous."

Notifications were being made as borough police investigated, assisted by CSX, authorities said.

The LaRoche Avenue and Lafayette Road crossings were closed for several hours.

Norwood police and the Harrington Park Volunteer Ambulance Corps joined borough police and CSX at the scene.

