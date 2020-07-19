HERO: Visiting Doctor Rescues Drowning Boy, 3, At Bergen County Hotel Pool

Fate intervened this weekend when an emergency room doctor revived a drowning 3-year-old boy pulled from a hotel pool near the New Jersey/New York border.

Police who responded within a minute to the call of an unresponsive child at the Courtyard by Marriott on Chestnut Ridge Road in Montvale at 4:20 p.m. Saturday found the visiting physician from Buffalo reviving the New York City boy, Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said.

"Officers administered oxygen and worked to calm the child," Sanfilippo said.

Officers from Woodcliff Lake and Park Ridge also responded to assist, he said.

Tri-Boro Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the boy to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for a medical evaluation.

