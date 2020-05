A 66-year-old Lakewood woman with family in Bergen County was found in a Brooklyn hospital after she'd been missing more than a month, authorities told Daily Voice early Friday.

Dale Murberg, 66, was safe and being reunited with family, they said.

A massive search began after Murberg left the Lexington Rest Home on 7th Street in Lakewood on April 18.

Among those concerned was her sister, who lives in Hillsdale.

