Pascack Valley Daily Voice serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake
Pascack Valley Daily Voice serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake

Former Food Network Chef Charged With Pointing Gun At Vehicle In Montvale

Jerry DeMarco
INSET: Klaus Hoops
INSET: Klaus Hoops Photo Credit: Googlemaps/ INSET: Casting360.com

An executive chef who’s been featured on The Food Network was arrested after police in Montvale said he pointed what looked like a real gun at a vehicle stopped at a light.

Another motorist alerted officers that Klaus Hoops, 60, was “screaming out the window” of a Railroad Avenue building (photo above) while pointing what appeared to be a handgun at people in the car in front of him, Montvale Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said Wednesday.

Police investigated and found that Hoops, who lives on the second floor above a row of stores across from the Montvale train station, had a pellet rifle, a pellet pistol and a small amount of pot, Sanfilippo said.

They arrested Hoops on Tuesday, charged him with aggravated assault and weapons and drug possession and sent him to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Wednesday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

Hoops, formerly of New Paltz, NY, wrote in his Casting360 portfolio that he’d been featured on the Food Network’s “Follow That Food” show with Gordon Elliott.

