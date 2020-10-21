COVID Exposure Temporarily Closes Washington Township Firehouse

Officials temporarily shut down the Washington Township Fire Department on Wednesday "out of an abundance of caution" following a COVID-19 exposure.

The department has arranged mutual aid coverage while contact tracing and coronavirus testing for any members who may have been exposed directly or indirectly, as well as any others who want to be tested.

Officials are "working in conjunction with the Township OEM, Administration and the Health Department on implementing our return to service plan," Mayor Peter Calamari, Fire Chief Chief Kevin Zitko and Fire Director William Bilias said in a joint release

"Our utmost concern is always the safety of our residents and the members of this department," they added. "We are not taking these steps lightly and we would just like the residents to know that you remain safe and protected.

"Please keep the brave members of the department and their families in your thoughts and prayers."

