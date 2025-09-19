Park Ridge BOE Member Robert Fisher Resigns Amid Recall Battle

The college student board member, who joined in January 2023 fresh out of high school, submitted his resignation Friday, Sept. 19, according to a letter his attorney Michael Collins sent to Bergen County Superior Court Judge Peter Geiger.

“My client intends to resign his office as member of the Park Ridge Board of Education by 5 p.m. this afternoon,” Collins wrote.

Fisher’s exit comes after weeks of courtroom drama that nearly guaranteed voters would decide his fate in November. A recall petition signed by 2,141 residents — hundreds more than required — had been tossed, then reinstated after a judge ruled the Bergen County Clerk’s office gave out bad legal advice.

The looming vote meant Fisher could have been recalled — and even re-elected — on the same ballot. Instead, the college student, now living nearly 900 miles away in Nashville while attending Vanderbilt University, pulled the plug himself.

This is a developing news article. Check back for details.

