Longtime Hillsdale Resident Larry Loeffler, 90

Lawrence Edgar Loeffler formerly of Hillsdale died March 16. He was 90 years old.

Born June 8, 1929, Loeffler was raised in Oakmont, PA by Emil “Dutch” and Hilda Loeffler, along with identical twin Emil and sister Louise.

He and his brother started working at an early age with their father at the Oakmont Country Club, where Dutch was the greenskeeper and Pro. Larry graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in Civil Engineering. He enlisted in 1952 in the US Navy and served on the USS Perry as Chief Engineer. In 1958 he joined the Active Naval Reserves and retired as a Commander in 1989.

Larry held a variety of positions in program management as well as marketing, sales and product development. In his career with Allied Signal (Honeywell), NV Philips, Curtiss Wright and GE, he worked on energy systems and projects including the Wankel internal combustion engine, Stirling energy conservation systems and development of new energy systems for military, solar and automotive use.

Larry was a member of American Legion Post 162. He was a Free Mason Temple Lodge #173.

Larry lived in Hillsdale for 52 years. Most recently, he resided at The Cupola in Paramus.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother; twin Emil; sister Louise; and wife Sheila.

He is survived by his children: Virginia (Ginger) Kucan and her husband Jerry of Powell, OH; Perry Loeffler of Drake, CO; Cynthia Planker of Hackensack; and Eric Loeffler of Hillsdale. He is also survived by grandchildren: Christine (Phil) Russell, Jennifer Kucan, Laura Kucan, Robert Brian Planker and his wife Supattra, Carly Planker, and Richard Loeffler; and three great-grandchildren: Carter and Colin Russell and Sypher Planker. Extended family includes: Robert G. (Bob) Planker, Tammi Ciciora, Linda Loeffler, and Jeffrey Loeffler.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in the future at Becker Funeral Home in Westwood when Covid restrictions are lifted. Ashes will be buried in the Verona Cemetery in Oakmont, PA.

