Woodcliff Lake Contractor Hospitalized With Facial Burns After Touching 480-Volt Line

An electrical contractor was hospitalized with burns on his face Tuesday after he contacted a live main line at an office building in Woodcliff Lake.

The 50-year-old contractor was working on a service panel when he touched a 480-volt line at 100 Tice Boulevard around 10:30 a.m., Detective Sgt. Chad Malloy said.

He walked to the ambulance on his own and was brought to Westchester Medical Center Trauma and Burn Center in Valhalla, the sergeant said.

