Washington Township Woman Dead, Boyfriend Charged In Attempted Murder-Suicide

A Washington Township man stabbed his girlfriend dead before trying to kill himself before dawn Sunday, authorities confirmed.

Police responding to the Washington Commons townhouse complex off Pascack Road shortly after midnight found Patrick Camilli, 55, on top of Mary Huber, 51, on the floor of her condo, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Huber, who'd suffered multiple stab wounds and bruises, was pronounced dead a short time later at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, the prosecutor said.

Camilli was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was being treated for self-inflicted stab wounds while remaining in custody pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, he said.

Camilli is charged with murder and illegal weapons possession, Musella said.

The two had a "dating relationship," a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice.

Responders had gone to the home earlier Saturday after Camilli reported having bad pain. He refused medical attention, they said.

Washington Township detectives were investigating the killing along with Musella's Homicide Unit and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Westwood and Hillsdale police also responded and provided assistance.

