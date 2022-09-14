Contact Us
Toddler Struck In Emerson Driveway

Jerry DeMarco
A tragedy was avoided when a 2-year-old child running down an Emerson sidewalk was struck by a vehicle backing out of a driveway, responders said.

A neighbor on Dogwood Lane shouted at the right moment, getting the driver to stop, shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, Police Chief Michael Mazzeo said.

The child had cuts and bruises on the head, face, chest and arms but was conscious and alert when taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, responders said.

