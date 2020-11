These Bergen County Towns Voted For Trump, Had Close Races

While Bergen County as a whole voted in favor of Joe Biden, six towns voted red for Republican U.S. President Donald Trump.

Several towns had very close races.

In Carlstadt, for example, Biden won by only 13 votes. In Old Tappan, Biden won by 66 votes. In Saddle Brook, Trump won by 18 votes.

The following towns voted for Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election, according to results posted by the Bergen County Board of Elections.

Emerson : 2,003 voters for Trump, 1,946 for Biden

: 2,003 voters for Trump, 1,946 for Biden Franklin Lakes: 3,265 for Trump, 2,516 for Biden

3,265 for Trump, 2,516 for Biden Saddle Brook: 2,954 for Trump, 2,936 for Biden

2,954 for Trump, 2,936 for Biden Saddle River: 920 for Trump, 693 for Biden

920 for Trump, 693 for Biden Wallington: 1,858 for Trump, for Biden 1,493

1,858 for Trump, for Biden 1,493 Washington Township: 2,712 for Trump, 2,588 for Biden

The following towns had close races:

Carlstadt: 1,308 for Trump, 1,321 for Biden

1,308 for Trump, 1,321 for Biden Elmwood Park: 3,182 for Trump, 3,862 for Biden

3,182 for Trump, 3,862 for Biden Hasbrouck Heights: 2,601 for Trump, 2,896 for Biden

2,601 for Trump, 2,896 for Biden Oakland: 3,425 for Trump, 3,513 for Biden

3,425 for Trump, 3,513 for Biden Old Tappan : 1,431 for Trump, 1,487 for Biden

: 1,431 for Trump, 1,487 for Biden Paramus : 6,178 for Trump, 6,637 for Biden

: 6,178 for Trump, 6,637 for Biden Rochelle Park: 1,052 for Trump, 1,228 for Biden

Park: 1,052 for Trump, 1,228 for Biden Waldwick : 2,141 for Trump, 2,634 for Biden

: 2,141 for Trump, 2,634 for Biden Wyckoff: 4,672 for Trump, 4,904 for Biden

