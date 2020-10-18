STANDOFF: SWAT Team Seizes Barricaded Northvale Man Accused Of Pointing Shotgun At Woman

A SWAT team busted in and took a Northvale man into custody before dawn Sunday following an hours-long standoff, authorities said.

Police responded to the Tappan Road home of Richard Delury, 37, shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday after he pointed a shotgun at a female neighbor after an argument.

Officers "attempted to contact [Delury], who refused to cooperate or answer questions regarding the incident," Ostrow said.

"Due to the nature of the alleged complaint and for the safety of others in the residence, the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team was requested," Ostrow said.

"With Delury remaining uncooperative and refusing to communicate with negotiators, a decision was made by SWAT to make entry into the residence at approximately 1 a.m.," the chief said.

Delury was arrested without incident.

Police charged Delury with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and weapons possession, then sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

No injuries were reported.

Delury has a previous arrest history involving drugs and drug court violations, records show.

