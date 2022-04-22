Contact Us
Pascack Valley Daily Voice serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake
Pre-Dawn DWI Driver Registers .25 BAC In Fiery Garbage Truck Crash

Emerson police
Emerson police Photo Credit: EMERSON PD (via Twitter)

A drunk driver whose car burst into flames after slamming into a garbage truck overnight in Emerson registered a preliminary blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit, authorities said.

The 41-year-old Paterson driver told police he was heading home from work when his Nissan Altima slammed into the driver's side of the truck outside the Old Hook Farm on Old Hook Road at 4:15 a.m. Friday, April 22, Police Chief Michael Mazzeo said.

The Altima's engine ignited, and flames quickly spread to the car's cabin and onto the truck, the chief said.

The truck driver was OK, but the intoxicated motorist -- who registered a preliminary .25 on a breath test -- had to be treated for back pain and scrapes after firefighters extricated him from the sedan.

Both vehicles had to be towed.

Various charges and summonses were pending.

