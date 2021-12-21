MOBILE HOTSPOT: Burglars Smash Their Way Into Bergen Cellphone Store, 'Out In a Minute'

Two burglars smashed their way into a cellphone store in an Emerson shopping center overnight, then fled with $6,000 worth of equipment, authorities said.

Security video captured images of the pair, who threw a stone through the T-Mobile store's glass door at the ShopRite shopping center on Old Hook Road to get in around 2 a.m. Sunday.

"They were literally in and out in a minute," Emerson Police Chief Michael Mazzeo said.

Westwood police joined their Emerson colleagues at the scene. An alert also was broadcast to area law enforcement.

Detectives were pursuing leads with help from the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, the chief said.

Meanwhile, he asked that anyone who might have seen something or has security footage or information that could help identify the bandits call Emerson police at (201) 262-2800.

