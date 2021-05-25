Contact Us
News

GRANDPARENT SCAM: Elderly Hillsdale Resident Loses $9,000, Police Make Arrest

Elvis Guzman-Silia
Elvis Guzman-Silia Photo Credit: NJ DMV PHOTO Courtesy HILLSDALE PD

A Hillsdale woman lost $9,000 in a “grandparent scam” to a Paterson thief who was identified and arrested by borough detectives, authorities said.

Elvis Guzman-Silia, 44, was nailed following a two-month investigation, Police Chief Chief Robert Francaviglia said Tuesday.

The victim told police a caller convinced her that her grandnephew had been arrested following a traffic accident and that she had to pony up $9,000 to bail him out, Francaviglia said.

A courier posing as a bail bonds worker then came to the victim’s house and collected the cash, the chief said.

Guzman-Silia was identified, arrested and charged on charges of conspiracy to commit theft and trafficking in personal identification before being released pending a hearing.

