Firefighters Make Quick Work Of Vacant House Fire

Jerry DeMarco
892 Ridgewood Blvd East, Washington Township
892 Ridgewood Blvd East, Washington Township Photo Credit: COURTESY: Mike Werfel

Washington Township firefighters made a quick stop Sunday morning to keep a garage blaze in a vacant home from spreading.

There were no injuries in the Ridgewood Boulevard East fire, which broke out shortly before 8 a.m. and was doused within minutes, Township Fire Chief Kevin Zitko said.

"Credit to my members for a quick response that enabled the fire to be contained to the garage," Zitko said.

Firefighters from Woodcliff Lake, Westwood and Ho-Ho-Kus provided mutual aid either at the scene or in coverage. Also responding were the Hillsdale Volunteer Ambulance Service and a rig from the Valley Hospital, the chief said.

Fire officials were investigating the cause, he said.

