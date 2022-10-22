Contact Us
Firefighters Contain Destructive Kitchen Fire At Westwood Restaurant

Jerry DeMarco
Mi Flor Latin: 57 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood
Mi Flor Latin: 57 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood Photo Credit: LEFT: Janine Scotti for DAILY VOICE / RIGHT: Westwood Volunteer Fire Department

Firefighters kept a blaze that severely damaged a Guatemalan restaurant from spreading to the rest of a small shopping center in Westwood.

The fire broke out in the kitchen and extended to the cockloft of Mi Flor Latin Cafe on Kinderkamack Road across from Kingsberry Avenue shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

Firefighters quickly climbed up and opened the roof as part of an aggressive attack that kept the blaze in check and was over in minutes.

Their colleagues from Emerson and River Vale provided mutual aid.

Fire inspectors were investigating the cause.

