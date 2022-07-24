Contact Us
Pascack Valley Daily Voice serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake
Return to your home site

Menu

Pascack Valley Daily Voice serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake

Nearby Sites

  • Northern Highlands
    serves Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Midland Park, Saddle River, Upper Saddle River & Waldwick
  • Northern Valley
    serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
  • Paramus
    serves Oradell, Paramus & River Edge
Breaking News: PROSECUTOR: Dumont Widow, 79, Bludgeoned To Death With Fireplace Poker
News

Driver Of Disabled Vehicle Struck, Killed On Garden State Parkway In Bergen County

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The Walden, NY driver was struck and killed on on the Garden State Parkway in Washington Township.
The Walden, NY driver was struck and killed on on the Garden State Parkway in Washington Township. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)

A driver from New York State was killed when he and his disabled vehicle were struck overnight on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

The 35-year-old Orange County resident was headed south in his Acura when it was involved in another accident shortly before midnight Sunday in Washington Township, New Jersey State Police Trooper II Charles Marchan said.

The Walden, NY man got out, after which he and his car were struck by a Chrysler minivan -- killing him -- at milepost 165.9, the trooper said.

His identity was temporarily being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

Further information was forthcoming.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.