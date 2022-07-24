Driver Of Disabled Vehicle Struck, Killed On Garden State Parkway In Bergen County

A driver from New York State was killed when he and his disabled vehicle were struck overnight on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

The 35-year-old Orange County resident was headed south in his Acura when it was involved in another accident shortly before midnight Sunday in Washington Township, New Jersey State Police Trooper II Charles Marchan said.

The Walden, NY man got out, after which he and his car were struck by a Chrysler minivan -- killing him -- at milepost 165.9, the trooper said.

His identity was temporarily being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

Further information was forthcoming.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

