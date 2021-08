A driver was hospitalized following a rollover crash Tuesday in Westwood.

Her PT Cruiser struck a parked car and overturned on Lake Street near Center Street shortly before 12:30 p.m.

No extrication was necessary, responders said.

The driver was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, they said.

Chrysler PT cruiser Sharon Schmidt

