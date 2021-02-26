Boy, 15, Robbed Trying To Buy Sneakers In Washington Township Shopping Center Lot

A 15-year-old Bergen County boy was robbed when he tried to buy a pair of used sneakers from a stranger at a local shopping center, authorities said.

The boy arranged through a mutual friend to meet the stranger, who showed up Thursday in an SUV with a companion at Washington Town Center on Pascack Road, Washington Township Police Capt. John Calamari said.

After getting the sneakers, he said, the boy paid the seller through an online money transfer.

The seller and his companion then “threatened and assaulted the victim, took the sneakers and fled in their vehicle,” Calamari said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that can help identify those responsible is asked to contact Washington Township police: (201) 664-1140.

Police Chief Richard Skinner urged parents to discuss these types of incidents with their children and explain the risks. He also reminded them that transactions can be made safely in the parking lot outside Town Hall and police headquarters, which have 24/7 video cameras and officers nearby.

