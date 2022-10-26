Bergen County Man, 20, Killed In Tragic Manhattan Subway Accident

Shock and sorrow spread with the news that a young Westwood man was accidentally dragged and killed by a subway train at the Columbus Circle station in Manhattan.

Joseph Ancona, 20, apparently tried to board a southbound No. 1 train when his clothing got caught in a subway door at the station off 59th Street around 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, city police said.

“The victim was then dragged and struck by [another] train,” the NYPD reported.

Ancona was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It wasn't clear whether the conductor was aware of what was happening or why the doors didn't automatically open.

A member of the Metropolitan Opera's stage crew, Ancona worked in the electric construction shop, according to the Met's Doreen Bartholomew.

"Joe joined the Met last March and was respected and well-liked by his fellow crew members," she wrote. "Please join me in offering condolences to his family and friends."

NYC Transit President Richard Davey called it a "terrible accident."

He expressed condolences to "[the victim's] family, the train operator and rider who witnessed this tragedy" and promised an investigation will "get to the cause."

