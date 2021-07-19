Bergen Contractor Charged With Raping Preteens

A Montvale office furniture installer was charged with sexually assaulting two preteens, authorities confirmed.

Montvale police earlier this month had reported the alleged sexual assault of a minor by Kenneth MacPherson, 58, at a borough residence, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Monday.

During an investigation by his Special Victims Unit and borough police, “an additional minor victim was identified who also was sexually assaulted by MacPherson in both Montvale and Hillsdale,” Musella said.

MacPherson, who owns and operates Sterling Office Installation in Montvale, was arrested Friday and has remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault and two counts of child endangerment.

