Montvale's James Gandolfini Service Area Reopens After Renovations

After more than a year of renovations, the Garden State Parkway rest stop in Montvale has officially reopened, bringing back popular food spots and a fresh new look.

Travelers can now grab a coffee at Dunkin’, a salty snack from Auntie Anne’s, or dig into some classic comfort food at Nathan’s and Burger King. The service area also features an Applegreen retail market for on-the-go essentials.

For those waiting on fuel, the Sunoco station is expected to open next week, officials said.

The Park & Ride, which serves commuters, reopened in October with an updated bus schedule.

The Gandolfini service area was one of the final four that had been closed as part of a $250 million project to renovate and overhaul all of the service areas on the Garden State Parkway and the NJ Turnpike, NJ Advance Media reports.

Named after the legendary “Sopranos” actor, the James Gandolfini Service Area pays tribute to the Westwood-born, Park Ridge-raised star, who earned his BA in communications from Rutgers University before becoming a household name.

