Melting Pot Of Westwood Closes After 21 Years

Melting Pot of Westwood announced it will be closing on Sunday, June 2. No reason was given for the closure.

"We would like to thank our many loyal guests; it has been a pleasure serving you all these years and we are grateful for your business," the restaurant wrote on its website. "Often, family celebrations such as birthdays, anniversaries, graduations or other happy occasions, I hope we played our part. Not to forget the many engagements in our Lovers’ Lane section."

The restaurant said gift cards can be redeemed at other locations. After leaving Westwood, the restaurant will have two locations in the Garden State, in Red Bank and Maple Shade.

The closure took patrons and apparently staff by surprise.

"Someone from this melting pot needs to call me," a customer on Facebook said. "I have reservations here for a sweet 16 at the end of June! I booked a limo to bring 14 girls to the restaurant. The invitations have already gone out! This is how I find out! The staff found out through Facebook!

Other patrons waxed nostalgic about the celebration they had at the restaurant.

"Thirteen years ago we celebrated our wedding there with all our family and friends," another customer said on Facebook. "I think we will try and have one last dinner there."

