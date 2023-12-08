Man, 48, Found Dead Of Suicide At County Park In Westwood

The man had stabbed himself in the throat with a knife at Pascack Brook County Park off Emerson Road in Westwood shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, responders said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

The knife he used was recovered, Bergen County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Kyra Pazant said.

The sheriff's office is investigating the incident.

******

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at: 988lifeline.org.

******

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pascack Valley and receive free news updates.