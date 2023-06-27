MADD Honors Montvale Officer As This Year's Bergen 'Top Cop' Against Drunk And Impaired Driving

Klecha received a Top Cop Award Of Excellence from MADD NJ during a ceremony at Rutgers University last Thursday, June 22.

The officer's own department praised Klecha's "commitment and dedication in reducing the amount of DWI/DUI's in Bergen County."

"His diligence and professionalism have saved countless lives," Montvale police added.

Hundreds of police and state troopers from around New Jersey were honored at the event.

All of the officers were nominated by their individual departments.

The first MADD chapter was incorporated in California in September 1980, four months after a 13-year-old girls softball all-star was struck and killed by a three-time repeat offender just released from custody following his fourth DUI arrest.

Members of the all-volunteer MADD NJ hold talks, comfort grieving families and advocate for strict enforcement of DWI and DUI laws.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pascack Valley and receive free news updates.