ON TV: Watch Bergen County Mom, Chef Compete On 'CHOPPED'

A Bergen County mom who teaches cooking classes will be competing on an episode of Food Network's "CHOPPED" this week.

Hillsdale's Rama Ginde, who owns WannaBee Chef, will be on the Tuesday, May 25 episode airing at 9 p.m.

Ginde was trained at the French Culinary Institute and the Institute of Integrative Nutrition. She also graduated from the Columbia University’s Teacher’s College, and Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY.

She opened WannaBee in 2012 and recently transitioned to virtual classes.

"In Indian culture, food and family are two of our biggest obsessions, and even though I spent my formative years in Puerto Rico, my Indian-born parents continued this tradition with me and my siblings," the WannaBee Chef website says.

"Cooking – both the practice of and the eating of food – was a core part of my childhood. My happiest memories are in the kitchen with my mother, chopping, mixing, and soaking in our heritage, ancestors, and culture.

"But in my family, cooking isn’t just about feeding the body; it’s about serving others – a foundational belief on which I’ve built my business and my life."

Ginde made headlines in 2020 when she announced she'd be running errands for the elderly and immunocompromised.

Rama Ginde @mikifoto (Courtesy of Rama Ginde)

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.