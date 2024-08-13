Jenn Tran's Final Four: Meet Hillsdale 'Bachelorette' Suitors Headed To Hometowns

The Bergen County native and frontrunner of this season's hit ABC show "The Bachelorette" sent three suitors home on Monday, Aug. 12's episode.

Tran, 26, — who now lives in Miami and is studying to become a physician assistant — will soon meet the families of the remaining four contestants.

They are:

Devin Strader: A 28-year-old business owner from Houston, TX.

Jeremy Simon: A 29-year-old real estate investor from New York City (roots in Fairfield County, CT).

Jonathan Johnson: A 27-year-old creative director from Los Angeles.

Marcus Shoberg: A 31-year-old Army ranger veteran from North Carolina.

"The Bachelorette" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

