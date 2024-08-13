A Few Clouds 77°

Jenn Tran's Final Four: Meet Hillsdale 'Bachelorette' Suitors Headed To Hometowns

Jenn Tran has her final four.

Jenn Tran and "The Bachelorette" host Jesse Palmer.

 Photo Credit: Disney/John Fleenor
The Bergen County native and frontrunner of this season's hit ABC show "The Bachelorette" sent three suitors home on Monday, Aug. 12's episode.

Tran, 26, — who now lives in Miami and is studying to become a physician assistant — will soon meet the families of the remaining four contestants.

They are:

Devin Strader: A 28-year-old business owner from Houston, TX.

Jeremy Simon: A 29-year-old real estate investor from New York City (roots in Fairfield County, CT).

Jonathan Johnson: A 27-year-old creative director from Los Angeles.

Marcus Shoberg: A 31-year-old Army ranger veteran from North Carolina.

"The Bachelorette" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

