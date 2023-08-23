Hillsdale Motorcyclist, 62, Remains Critical After Westwood Crash

The victim was headed east on Old Hook Road as he passed the green light for Kinderkamack Road at 8:44 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, Police Lt. Mark Foley said.

Heading west was a Mercedes sedan driven by a 75-year-old woman, the lieutenant said.

She turned left to go south on Kinderkamack Road and struck the motorcycle, Foley said.

Members of the Westwood Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center with severe head and bodily injuries, he said.

The Mercedes driver received multiple motor vehicle summonses, the lieutenant said.

Emerson police assisted their Westwood colleagues.

