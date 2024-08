Abby Lundy, 60, a Hillsdale councilwoman whose term is up on Dec. 31, 2024, was arrested in New Canaan, CT on Thursday, Aug. 22, for crimes committed on July 9, court records show.

Lundy's LinkedIn, which appears to have been deleted, shows she had worked as a business manager for the New Jersey Library Association (NJLA).

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

