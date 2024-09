A white SUV was heading west on Old Hook Road when it broadsided a blue SUV leaving a nearby medical building in the late morning hours, Loving said.

The blue SUV overturned and the occupants were extricated by firefighters using the Jaws of Life.

All four victims of the crash were taken to local hospitals. Emerson PD, Emerson FD, Westwood PD, and Westwood FD responded.

Click here for more photos from Boyd A. Loving.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pascack Valley and receive free news updates.