Fake ICE Raid Tip Sent Westwood Into Hysteria: Police Working To Uncover Who Did It

A misinformation campaign falsely claimed that the Westwood Police Department told a local church that ICE raids would take place on Friday, June 13, the department said.

The person or people responsible for the act purported that the Westwood Police Department contacted a local church, saying that immigration raids would be taking place, Westwood police said.

“This misinformation spread like wildfire and led to an unnecessary level of hysteria in our community.”

Police made it clear that the religious institution was not responsible for spreading the message.

“The Police Department did not contact the church and pass that alleged information along,” the department said.

Officials stressed that federal operations do not fall under local law enforcement and that they will not comment on immigration-related arrests or investigations.

“Local law enforcement may or may not be aware of federal operations,” the release said. “Local law enforcement will not comment publicly about federal law enforcement investigations, arrests or operations, as it would be entirely inappropriate to do so.”

The department encouraged residents to think critically before spreading messages online or in the community.

“Although tensions may be high around the world or locally, remember to assess, scrutinize and evaluate information you receive before hitting the send button to share it,” police said. “Please make sure to ‘Take care before you share!!’”

Anyone with information on the source of the hoax is urged to contact Detective Joseph Pavone at jpavone@westwoodnj.gov or by calling 201-664-7000.

