Chance Encounters Lead To Explosion Of Park Ridge Gastropub

The 44-year-old Wyckoff, NJ dad had finally taken the leap on owning a bar and restaurant of his own, and had everything he needed to move forward with the project.

He had the lease. He had the architectural plans. And he had the approval from everyone he needed.

All he needed was a construction company to agree to the work.

"I spent a good three or four months calling construction companies and setting up appointments," said Madigan, a Burlington , MA native who by day works as a controller for Keller Williams. "I was handing them a silver platter of a project, but I couldn't get anyone to do it.

"It was mind boggling to me — it was a huge wakeup call that this wasn't going to be as easy as I thought."

It wasn't until Madigan's neighbor put him in touch with a company called Keltic Construction, who not only agreed, but would later connected him with the man he calls his lifesaver, Eamon Donnelley.

Donnelley, 50, was in the process of moving back to Pearl River, NY from Ireland, and had operated a series of successful upscale bars and restaurants in New York City. Among then, Beer Authority in Times Square.

"Keltic Construction asked if I was looking for a business partner," Madigan recalled.

He gave them another "yes" in a series of more that led to The Four Leaves, Madigan and Donnelley's 3,500-square-foot gastropub at The James in Park Ridge.

Madigan says Donnelley and Keltic Construction took his idea and elevated it ten fold.

"It wasn't going to be this big of a project," Madigan said. "It just fit."

His initial concept was something more beer-centric. Donnelley and Keltic Construction suggested more elevated ideas for the place, and Madigan just kept saying yes.

For example, Madigan's plans called for stucco walls, Keltic Construction made them old-world brick. Madigan was thinking concrete flooring, but Keltic Construction suggested wider, hard-plan dark wood.

"It's gorgeous, takes away the sound, and is softer on the feet," Madigan said.

Donnelley's input is what Madigan says turned The Four Leaves into somewhat of a "three headed monster."

"He got us a better, higher-quality dishwasher," Madigan said. "He made our dry storage room a little bit bigger, and upgraded some of the equipment. "He brought a level of expertise that elevated the overall operation."

As for the name? Madigan initially went with The Barrel House, but "3,000 iterations later" they came up with The Four Leaves. Each "leaf" represents a pillar of a quality upscale dining experience, Madigan said: Delicious food, outstanding service, inviting ambiance, and the joy of shared moments.

The menu offers American food with an upscale Irish twist, with an array of make-your-own gin and tonic served in large goblets, and a cocktail selection accompanied by short, Irish stories.

The apps are what Madigan wanted to build: Something to enjoy with family. Pretzel bites, popcorn chicken, braised pork riblets, and more. One of his favorite entrees are the Boston beef with peppercorn sauce on the side, served over a bed of mashed potatoes. Madigan noted you can't go wrong with the 4 Leaves Wagyu Burger.

Madigan says he can't fathom his dream has become a reality beyond belief.

"My idea exploded because of the people who became a part of this project," he said. "To say that this is a real thing — it isn’t still. It's not real."

The Four Leaves, 146 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge.

