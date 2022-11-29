Jack's Cafe In Westwood Closing After 16 Years

A popular Bergen County cafe is closing its doors for good after what the owners call “16 wonderful years.”

Jack’s Cafe made the announcement on its Facebook page on Monday, Nov. 28, stating that its last day open would be Saturday, Dec. 10.

“THANK YOU WESTWOOD AND GOODBYE!” reads the post.

“It is with a heavy heart, that after an amazing 16 years, Risa and I are announcing the closing of Jack's Cafe.”

Known for its fresh, never frozen breakfast, lunch, and dinner specialties and its BYOB policy, Jack’s Cafe has long been considered a staple in the heart of Westwood.

The cafe’s last day open will be celebrated — or rather, mourned — with a “Goodbye To Westwood” party from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. where guests can enjoy complimentary food and drinks.

Until then, Jack’s will be open every day except Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“It has been a privilege to own and operate our cafe in such a loving and loyal community,” reads the post. "Please come and enjoy FREE food and drink as our way of saying thank you to 16 wonderful years."

Jack’s Cafe, 325 Broadway Westwood, NJ 07675

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pascack Valley and receive free news updates.