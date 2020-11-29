Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Pascack Valley Daily Voice serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake
Return to your home site

Menu

Pascack Valley Daily Voice serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake

Nearby Towns

  • Northern Highlands
    serves Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Midland Park, Saddle River, Upper Saddle River & Waldwick
  • Northern Valley
    serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
  • Paramus
    serves Oradell, Paramus & River Edge
Breaking News: Bergenfield PD: Cellphone-Using DWI Motorist Involved In Crash Assaults, Threatens Officers
Business

COVID-19: Charitable Westwood Thrift Shop Closing After 63 Years

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Our Thrift Shop
Our Thrift Shop Photo Credit: The Art School at Old Church

A Westwood thrift shop that helped fund a local art school and hospital has shuttered after 63 years in business.

Monday will be the last day of business for "Our Thrift Shop" on Old Hook Road.

Proceeds from the second-hand store went to the Pascack Valley Hospital.

The, in 2007, the hospital closed, and the thrift shop reopened to help fund the Art School at Old Church in Demarest.

The thrift shop's closing was due to COVID-19, art school officials told NorthJersey.com.

Our Thrift Shop, 245 Old Hook Road, Westwood

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Pascack Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.