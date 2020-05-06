Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bergen County Restaurant Openings

Valerie Musson
Bubbakoos
As restaurants across New Jersey plan to reopen for in-person outdoor dining, many new eateries plan their own grand openings.

Below is a list of some new restaurants to try in Bergen County.

Build Your Yogurt , Cresskill: Just in time for summer, BYY -- Build Your Yogurt -- has opened in Cresskill, BoozyBurbs reports . Choose from countless different frozen yogurt flavors and load up with unlimited toppings for the perfect customization. 156 Piermont Road Bubbakoo's , Saddle Brook:  Newly opened in Saddle Brook, Bubbakoo’s offers fiery twists on tacos, burritos and other Tex-Mex staples. 110 Market St. Sushi Kai, Fort Lee: Scheduled to open on Main Street later this year, Sushi Kai specializes in a variety of small sushi bites and other appetizer-like sea fare. 206 Main St.

Y ogybee , Northvale: From fresh fruit smoothies to salads, wraps and even frozen yogurt, Yogybee has something everyone can enjoy. Now open in Northvale — and other Bergen County locations. 176 Livingston St.

