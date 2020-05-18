Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
2 Drive-In Theaters Heading To Bergen County, One Includes Booze + Food Trucks

Cecilia Levine
More drive-In theaters are popping up in Bergen County. Photo Credit: @ben.un Instagram
6ft Cinemas Photo Credit: 6ft Cinemas
Demarest Farms in Hillsdale announced its will open June 11, but did not release further details or admission fees. Photo Credit: Demarest Farms

Two new drive-in theaters are coming to Bergen County

Demarest Farms in Hillsdale announced its will open June 11, but did not release further details or admission fees.

6ft Cinemas announced they will be bringing several theaters to North Jersey. According to their website, 6ft Cinemas is a drive-in theater with food trucks, concession stands and a bar for those 21 and over (click here to sign up for 6ft Cinema alerts).

6ft Cinemas did not respond to Daily Voice's request for details. At least one location will be located in Bergen County, according to BoozyBurbs.

The Boxcar Company is also bringing screens to Madison in Morris County (May 29) and Franklin Lakes (June 6), though the Madison viewing is sold-out.

