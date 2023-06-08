Bergen Mechanic, 63, Charged With Collecting Child Porn

John DeFilippo was taken into custody by members of the prosecutor’s Cyber Crimes Unit during a June 8 raid at his Westwood Avenue home, Musella said.

The investigators had found that DeFilippo “used the Internet to view, download, and possess items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children,” the prosecutor said.

DeFilippo was processed on charges of possessing child sexual abuse material and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Musella thanked River Vale police for their work on the case, well as members of the Bergen and Morris county sheriff’s offices and Lyndhurst and Washington Township police who participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

