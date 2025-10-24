Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Saturday, November 15th
Fair 42°

SHARE

Bergen County Moms/DV 2025 Halloween Costume Contest Is Back

The official Bergen County Moms and Daily Voice Halloween costume contest is back, baby!

Last year's top three picks: No. 1, Miles as a vending machine; No. 2, baby Pubert; and No. 3, Emilie as The Claw machine.

Last year's top three picks: No. 1, Miles as a vending machine; No. 2, baby Pubert; and No. 3, Emilie as The Claw machine.

 Photo Credit: Contributed photos
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Halloween festivities are almost underway, and we want to see the best costumes.

Directions on how to enter your child in the contest:

Participants must be okay with the child's photo being run on the Daily Voice website/social pages.

What are we looking for? Originality. Personality. Creativity.

Submissions are limited to one per household. Contestants must live in Bergen County to enter. 

The deadline for submissions is Saturday, Nov. 1 at noon. The winner will receive a special prize. 

to follow Daily Voice Pascack Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE