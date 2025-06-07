$6K Lululemon Shoplifting Bust Nets 4 Arrests In Montvale Lot: Police

The arrests happened at the DePiero Farm View Center on Farmview Drive, around 1:40 p.m. Thursday, June 5, according to Montvale Police Capt. Alisha Foley.

Police Officer Maciej Zagaja was on patrol when he saw the group exit the Lululemon store “with arms full of clothing,” officials said. Zagaja immediately apprehended one of the suspects — 30-year-old Vincent Browning, of Allentown, PA — while backup units from Montvale and Park Ridge surrounded the lot.

Three women — Delashay Gore, 27, Dilice Sears, 36, and Ayanna Dozier, 25, all from Staten Island — were captured within minutes, police said.

Nearly $6,000 worth of merchandise was recovered from the group, Montvale PD said.

All four suspects were charged with shoplifting and resisting arrest. Browning also faces a charge of hindering apprehension for giving police a fake name, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pascack Valley and receive free news updates.