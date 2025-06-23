$4M Mega Millions Ticket Sold At Montvale 7-Eleven

The ticket, which matched all five white balls, was purchased at 7-Eleven at 1 Kinderkamack Road in Montvale, lottery officials said.

The June 20 drawing produced three “Match 5” winners across the country, in New Jersey, Georgia, and Washington, according to the Mega Millions website.

It marked the first time since the game’s April rule changes that three second-tier winners were drawn in one night. Under the new rules, each “Match 5” ticket gets a randomly assigned multiplier instead of a fixed $1 million prize, allowing for even bigger payouts.

The New Jersey winner scored the largest prize of the three, walking away with $4 million. The Georgia and Washington players claimed $2 million and $3 million, respectively.

Friday’s winning numbers were: 26, 49, 58, 61, 63, and a Mega Ball of 9.

