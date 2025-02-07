'Young Latina Girl' Needed For Jennifer Lopez Movie Filming In NJ

A Jennifer Lopez film shooting in New Jersey is looking for kids to play a "young Latina girl," the younger version of Lopez's character. The movie, "Office Romance" is being produced by Netflix and is directed by Ol Parker, who helmed "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again," and "Ticket to Paradise."
The scene will be shot on Wednesday, Feb. 12 in a location somewhere in the Garden State. Anyone interested should email romance@gwcnyc.com with subject line "ig young girl," with the following information:
- Child and guardian’s names
- Phone number
- Are you a NYC/NJ local?
- Union or non-union?
- -Does your child have a valid work permit? If so what is the expiration date?
- Minor’s date of birth and age height, weight, current sizes recent photos of minor.
For more information, click here.
