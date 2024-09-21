Woman In Her 20s Struck By Car, Run Over By Tractor Trailer On Route 17, Police Say

Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, near Wendy's, as the possibly Hispanic woman was crossing the highway from east to west.

"After successfully crossing the northbound lanes and the roadway median, she entered the southbound lanes of Route 17," Guidetti said.

When the woman reached the middle lane of traffic, she was struck by a white Kia, driven by a 42-year-old man, and was then run over by a tractor-trailer also heading south, operated by a 65-year-old man, Guidetti said.

The woman died as a result of the incident, the chief said.

The Paramus Police Crash Investigation Unit, Paramus Detectives, and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash, Guidetti said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.