Westfield Garden State Plaza Transformation One Step Closer

The mall's proposed redevelopment received unanimous approval at the Paramus Planning Board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 18 following a public hearing for the first phase of the project.

The redevelopment will transform Westfield Garden State Plaza into a mixed-use site, featuring nearly 1,440 apartments, senior housing and an outdoor town green space through a joint project from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Mill Creek Residential.

Hoping to break ground late this year, the first phase of development will include the construction of 550 luxury apartments, slated to open in 2027. U-N-W's goal is to turn the town green into a community hub, featuring a main street outdoor district.

Mayor Christopher DiPiazza said the borough has ensured the development maintains Paramus' suburban quality of life. The planning board insisted closets were removed from any dens to prevent them from being easily converted into extra bedrooms, DiPiazza said.

"This small but significant step shows that this administration will always put our residents first," DiPiazza said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.