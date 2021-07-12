Tornado Warning Issued For Parts Of North Jersey

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for parts of the region.

The warning, issued at 6:15 p.m. Monday, July 12 covers two New York counties near the New Jersey border:

Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey

Northwestern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey

South central Orange County in southeastern New York

Rockland County in southeastern New York

The warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Monday.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also in effect for much of the region until 8 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado in Bloomingdale, New Jersey, was moving slowly east at 15 mph.

Quarter-size hail is possible, and radar indicated rotation.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter, the warning said. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, the warning says, and avoid windows.

If you are outdoors or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low-lying area and protect yourself from flying debris.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to flash flooding.

Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

