'We Always Get Our Man:' Paramus Burglars Busted, Police Say

The Paramus burglaries occurred just minutes apart on Aug. 13, 2024, in the northern section of the borough, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said. Officers responding to a burglar alarm at the first home identified a suspicious vehicle—a 2023 red Buick SUV—that was later linked to both incidents, Guidetti said.

Detectives Thomas Holden and Joe Windt led an investigation that resulted in the identification of two suspects: Mohammad Abdeljawad, 41, of North Bergen, and Elias M. Abreu, 38, of Jersey City. Police allege the pair are part of a burglary crew suspected of committing multiple crimes in the region over the past four months.

"Borrowing the phrase 'We always get our man' from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)," Guidetti concluded. "It’s the Paramus Police Department's dedication to pursuing and capturing criminals, with relentless follow-up.

"I commend the swift response of our patrol officers and the exceptional work of our detectives in bringing these criminals to justice. This case serves as another example of the dedication and teamwork that ensures the safety and security of our Paramus community."

Abdeljawad, who was arrested last September for burglarizing cars at an East Rutherford hotel parking lot, is now facing additional charges for the Paramus burglaries. He has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, two counts of burglary, one count of conspiracy to commit theft, and one count of theft. Abdeljawad was processed on the charges and is currently being held at Hudson County Jail.

Abreu, who was apprehended by Perth Amboy Police, has been charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of criminal mischief, and one count of theft. He was lodged in the Morris County Jail.

